New Town: Man killed as car hits him

Kolkata: A man was killed in a road accident on Thursday in New Town after a car hit him and fled. A probe has been initiated to trace out the

offending vehicle.

According to sources, a resident of Anandapally in New Town identified as Santosh Brahma (52) was walking along the canal side road when a car coming from behind allegedly hit him and fled. While fleeing, it also allegedly collided with a motorcycle.

However, the motorcyclist remained unhurt. Local residents rushed Brahma to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sources informed that police have already traced the offending vehicle and its driver. However, the driver is still absconding.