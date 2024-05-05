New Town: Man found dead at house

Kolkata: Situation became tense at Gobindanagar Second lane after a man was found dead at his residence on Sunday morning. Local residents claimed that the two sisters of the deceased man used to torture him for money which led to his death.



According to sources, the deceased identified as Ashish Roy lived in his ancestral house. A few rooms of the house were given on rent while he used to live in one room. It is alleged that Ashish’s sisters (both married) stayed at some other places and would take the money from their brother which he earned from the tenants.

Locals also alleged that Ashish was tortured by his sisters and brothers-in-law over the monetary issue. His wife had left the house over a family dispute long ago in which his sisters had their alleged involvement. To look after Ashish, his sisters appointed a person who used to deliver food regularly.

On Friday, the person supplied food and left and when he returned on Saturday, Ashish did not open the door.

On Sunday, when he came again and found no response, he informed the family members. Meanwhile, local residents reportedly opened the door and found Ashish lying dead.

When his sisters reached the house, local residents

assaulted them.

Meanwhile, cops from New Town Police Station arrived and rescued the two women and their family members. Also police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. As of now, an unnatural death case has been registered. Police are questioning

Ashish’s sisters.