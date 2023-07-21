New Town Kolkata Development Authority issues first aid guidelines for residents

Kolkata: In the wake of the number of snake bite incidents increasing in New Town, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has shared the ‘First Aid Treatment’ guidelines with the resident welfare association.



The guideline recommended that the victim must be immediately transferred, after providing first aid, to a health facility where optimal medical care with anti-snake venom (ASV) is available, close observation can be maintained, facility for laboratory investigation is available, and definite treatment can be provided. “Arrange transport of the patient to medical care as quickly, safely and passively as possible by vehicle ambulance (toll-free no. 102/108/etc.), boat, bicycle, motorbike, stretcher etc.” One can avail the service of NKDA Ambulance (24-hour free-of-cost service) in an emergency by contacting 9932864112.

“Victim must not run or drive himself to reach a health facility. Motorbike ambulances may be a feasible alternative for rural areas. If possible, a PHC medical officer can accompany the patient to know the progress and management and facilitate resuscitation on the way. Inform the doctor of any symptoms such as progress of swelling, ptosis or new symptoms that manifest on the way to hospital. Remove shoes, rings, watches, jewellery and tight clothing from the bitten area as they can act as a tourniquet when swelling occurs. Leave the blisters undisturbed.”

Further, at the ‘Community or Village Level’, it said: “Check history of snakebite and look for obvious evidence of a bite (fang puncture marks, bleeding, swelling of the bitten part etc.). However, in krait bite no local marks may be seen. It can be noted by magnifying lens as a pin head bleeding spot with surrounding rash. Reassure the patient as around 70% of all snake bites are from non-venomous species. Immobilize the limb in the same way as a fractured limb. Use bandages or cloth to hold the splints (wooden stick), but do NOT block the blood supply or apply pressure. Ideally the patient should lie in the recovery position (prone, on the left side) with his/her airway protected to minimize the risk of aspiration of vomitus.”

As to what shouldn’t be done, the guidelines read: “Do not attempt to kill or catch the snake as this may be dangerous. Discard traditional first aid methods (black stones, scarification) and alternative medical/herbal therapy as they have no role and do more harm than good by delaying treatment. Do not wash the wound and interfere with the bite wound (incisions, suction, rubbing, tattooing, vigorous cleaning, massage, application of herbs or chemicals, cryotherapy, cautery) as this may introduce infection, increase absorption of the venom and increase local bleeding. Do NOT apply or inject antisnake venom (ASV) locally. Do not tie tourniquets as it may cause gangrenous limbs.”