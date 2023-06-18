New Town: IT hub project starts, to provide jobs to at least 20K professionals

Kolkata: The state Cabinet minister Babul Supriyo, who is in charge of the Information and Technology and Electronics department, has shared that the Larsen & Toubro Infotech - Mindtree IT & Es Park project which is to come up in the Bengal Silicon Valley, New Town has started and will hire about 20,000 professionals in days to come.



The minister took to his Twitter handle to share an artistic impression of the project at New Town where the West Bengal government aims to set up an IT hub. It is being viewed as the Silicon Valley of Bengal. The minister shared that the project will have a total built-up area of 3,60,072 Sqm. He said this is “real good news for the youth of Bengal and the IT ecosystem here at large.”

Sharing the images, Babul twitted: "An artist's impression of the Larsen & Toubro Infotech - Mindtree IT & Es Park project which is to come up in the Bengal Silicon Valley, New Town."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has often mentioned that the youth of Bengal must get all the opportunities here so that they do not have to go outside looking for jobs. With the IT sector being one of the leading employment generators, the state government hopes that this Silicon Valley project will yield fruit in days to come. Recently, in the presence of Babul Supriyo, the newly appointed CEO & MD of LTIMindtree talked about the upcoming IT hub plans.