New Town: IT employee kills self

KOLKATA: An IT employee of a leading company committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of his rented flat in New Town on Thursday morning.



According to police, the IT employee identified as Rajarshi Dutta (34) jumped from the balcony of his flat in Eden City around 10:30 am.

The security personnel of the housing discovered him lying injured on the ground floor. Dutta was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sources informed that he was suffering from depression. Dutta, originally from Siliguri, was staying in his rented flat for about eight months. No foul play detected so far, said sources.