New Town: Green initiative prevents 1.36L kg of carbon dioxide from being released into air

KOLKATA: With the increasing pollution level in the city, the focus on green initiatives in the New Town area, such as cycling, has led to the prevention of 1,36,000 kg of carbon dioxide being released into the air, as learnt from a study by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).



With ‘Green Growth’, ‘Green Economy’ and ‘Green Sports’ becoming the objective in the present times, cycling has been identified as one of the means that is helping in keeping the air clean and ensuring fitness to the rider. New Town, a platinum-rated green city awarded by the Indian Green Building Council-CII, has built tracks exclusively for cyclists, unlike the rest of Kolkata.

According to a study conducted by NKDA, about 1,36,000 kg of carbon dioxide was prevented from being released into the air since 2020, when an app-based public bicycle-sharing system was introduced in New Town, allowing more than 51,000 bicyclists to collectively cover a distance of 5,64,080km in the satellite township.

The recent 42nd West Bengal State Cycling Championship, organised by West Bengal Cyclists’ Association and Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH), under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India, aimed to spread awareness about cycling. Held in New Town and Dankuni Highway, over 310 cycling enthusiasts registered for this competition.

Milan Kanti Mondal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South 24-Parganas, present at the event, said: “About 72 countries resolved to promote this green transport in the COP26 seminar of UN at Glasgow. I feel that cycling is a new mantra for creating a sustainable city as it reduces pollution and saves the environment.”

Arpita Mukherjee, president, KSCH, said: “We are focusing on the development of a sustainable city by promoting this green vehicle. This initiative also enabled girls under the Sabuj Saathi scheme of the state government to participate with their bicycles across Bengal. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to empower young students to achieve new feats with bicycles provided under the scheme.”