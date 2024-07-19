New Town: Fire breaks out at housing complex, none injured

Kolkata: A fire broke out in a tower inside a housing complex in New Town near Akankha crossing on Thursday afternoon triggering panic among the residents. No injuries were reported.

The fire was doused with the help of three fire tenders after about 1.5 hours. According to sources, around 3:30 pm on Thursday a fire broke out inside the LIG tower inside the Sunrise Point housing complex.

The security personnel alerted the flat owners and started evacuation. Within a few moments, three fire tenders were pressed into action. Fire brigade authorities claimed that the fire had broken out inside the duct through which the electricity wires were placed from the ground floor to the top floor. Though no flats were damaged in the fire, massive smoke had created an unbreathable situation inside the building. Around 4:30 am the fire

was doused. The residents of the building have been accommodated in the community hall inside the housing complex. Some of the residents of the said building have taken shelter in their relative’s house. Though no injury was reported in the fire, a woman felt uncomfortable due to the smoke.