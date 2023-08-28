New Town emerges as India’s new green destination

kolkata: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has compiled the list of winners of the ‘India Smart Cities Award Contest 2022’ (ISAC) where New Town Kolkata has bagged awards for categories for building open green spaces and promoting non-motorised transport.



A press communiqué issued from the ministry read: “Smart Cities Mission, launched on June 25, 2015, is aimed at providing core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ‘smart solutions’. It is a transformational mission aimed to bring about a paradigm shift in the practice of urban development in the country. Of the total proposed projects under SCM, 6,041(76 per cent) projects worth Rs 1,10,635 crore have been completed and the remaining 1,894 projects worth Rs 60,095 crore will be completed by 30 June 2024.”

It was learnt that about 100 Smart Cities have taken up projects across diverse sectors related to mobility, energy, water, sanitation, solid waste management, vibrant public spaces, social infrastructure, smart governance, etc. A total of 845 nominations were received for ISAC 2022 from 80 qualifying smart cities.

These entries were evaluated in five stages. Of the total 845 applications received, 66 final winners have been identified — 35 in Project Award, 6 in Innovation Award, 13 in National/Zonal City Award, 5 in State/UT Award and 7 in Partner Award categories.

In the list of winners, New Town, Kolkata has bagged an award under the ‘Built Environment’ category for the redevelopment of Neem Banani Park and other green open spaces. The park concerned in Action Area II spreads over 3.4 acres and was inaugurated in 2021. New Town has about 20 parks and 48 green verges.

It bagged another award under the category ‘Mobility’ for promoting non-motorised transport. A major share of the transport in New Town is battery-operated vehicles while a 28 km lane was dedicated to cycling.

This year, New Town also bagged the ‘Smart Energy Project Award’ and ‘Smart City of the Year Award’ and Best Green Buildings Project Award under ‘Smart City India Awards 2023’.