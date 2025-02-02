New Town: Close shave for IT employee as cab hits stationary vehicle

Kolkata: Within a few days of the fatal accident in New Town, an Information Technology (IT) employee miraculously got saved after an app cab in which she was travelling hit a stationary vehicle in Salt Lake.

The incident took place early on Saturday morning on the Biswa Bangla Sarani at the Lohapool crossing near Chingrihata. The woman booked an app cab early on Saturday morning from Salt Lake Sector V to return home. Around 5:30 am, she boarded the cab and was seated in the back seat. After crossing Nicco Park, the driver allegedly increased the speed and was driving around 80 kilometres per hour.

At the Lohapool signal, a stationery goods vehicle was hit by the taxi from behind. The impact of the collision threw the woman to the front seat. Police later seized the car and started a probe. In the past 10 days, three fatal accidents occured in New Town.

One fatal accident was reported two days ago from Salt Lake as well. Speed monitoring and prosecution for violating speed regulations are allegedly not being done anywhere under Bidhannagar Commissionerate area.

Local residents alleged that New Town police are installing guardrails in a zigzag manner on the Biswa Bangla Sarani to prevent accidents which is practically increasing the chance of accidents.