New Town: Child dead, another critical in Bagjola Canal fall

Kolkata: A five-year-old girl died and a 12-year-old fell is critical after they fell into the Bagjola Canal in New Town on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 10 am, two children identified as Ritu Konar and Priyanshu Kumar were playing near the bank of Bagjola Canal in Chandiberia when they suddenly somehow fell into the canal. A few local people who saw the children falling into the canal jumped into the water to rescue them.

Meanwhile, cops of New Town Police Station were informed. Police rushed to the spot with divers to rescue the children.

Though Kumar was rescued within 15 minutes by the local people, Konar was fished out of the water after almost an hour by the divers.

Both of them were rushed to the Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital where the girl was declared brought dead. Kumar was admitted to the hospital. Till last reports came in, his condition is critical.

It was learnt that the family of the children lives near the on the opposite side of the canal bank and they used to play near the canal regularly. On Wednesday while they were playing somehow, they slipped into the water.