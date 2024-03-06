New Town: Bus catches fire, none hurt

Kolkata: Several passengers along with the conductor and driver of a bus had a miraculous escape after a private bus caught fire while moving, in New Town, on Tuesday.

Two fire tenders doused the blaze but till then the bus was gutted.

According to sources, around 11 am on Tuesday, a bus of route 260 (Alipore Zoo to New Town) was moving towards Unitech 2 from Narkenbagan Crossing. After crossing about 100 metres from Narkelbagan, the driver spotted smoke coming out from the engine. He immediately stopped the bus and asked the conductor to evacuate. While passengers were deboarding, the bus caught fire. However, none were hurt. Within moments the bus was gutted. To avoid any major accident, vehicular movement was stopped for sometime. Initially, water was sprayed by the staff of a hospital close to the spot till the fire brigade arrived. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.