New Town: BSF jawan found hanging

Kolkata: A BSF jawan committed suicide inside his rented accommodation on Monday morning at the Sulanguri area in New Town. Police have ruled out foul play so far.

The BSF jawan identified as Suryakanta Das (38) was staying at the house of a man Gobinda Mondal in Sulanguri of New Town under jurisdiction of Eco Park police station for the past few months on rent.

Das is originally from Odisha where his family lives.

On Monday morning, the jawan’s family members arrived at Sulanguri and informed the landlord that Das sent them a note mentioning that he is committing suicide.

Eco Park police station was informed by Mondal. Police broke the door of Das’s room and found him hanging from the ceiling.

The body was sent for autopsy while police questioned the landlord and the family members of the BSF jawan. The cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained. Deputy Commissioner of New Town Division, Bidhannagar City Police, Manav Singla said: “No foul play detected. Nothing specific is there in the note.

The investigation is on to find out the cause behind the suicide.”