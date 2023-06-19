New Town: Bicyclist injured after SUV hits him

KOLKATA: A bicyclist suffered critical injuries after a car allegedly driven by a drunk youth hit it on Sunday morning in New Town.



According to sources, on Sunday morning around 8 am, a sedan was allegedly moving towards Eco Park from Narkelbagan crossing. Just before the Jatragachi Police Camp crossing, Misra reportedly lost control and hit a bicyclist when he was crossing the road. After hitting the bicyclist, the car went through the median divider of the main road and service road before coming to a halt.

In the CCTV footage, it was seen that Misra had lost control about 50 metres before the crossing and literally moved on like a snake. When the traffic cops detained Misra, he allegedly impersonated a media person and tried to show his influence. Meanwhile, cops rushed the injured man to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted.

Misra along with his car were taken to the Eco Park Police Station where a case was registered against him on charges of rash driving, impersonation and attempt to commit culpable homicide following which he was arrested. Police sources informed that Misra was found drunk after the accident.

Meanwhile, police found that the insurance and pollution under control certificate of the vehicle had expired a few months ago. Also, the car was found registered in the name of a company having its office in Sector V, Salt Lake.

It may be mentioned that a similar accident had taken place at the Pyachar More crossing a few days ago where a minor boy was driving an SUV which hit three vehicles and a motorcycle in a row. The minor boy was later taken into custody and was produced at the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Salt Lake where he was sent to a home.