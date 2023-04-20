New Town bags awards for smart energy, smart city & best green bldgs

Kolkata: New Town, Rajarhat has reportedly bagged the ‘Smart Energy Project Award’ and ‘Smart City of the Year Award’ and Best Green Buildings Project Award.



According to a published report, these positions were secured in the Smart City India Awards 2023 held in March-end at Delhi. This event assesses smart cities in India based on 14 parameters. It is learnt that New Town also bagged the ‘Best Green Buildings Project Award for a green office building in New Town.

According to the list, New Town Kolkata Green Smart City Corporation bagged the Smart Energy Projects Award, Smart City of the Year Award and Best Green Buildings Project Award. Other contenders were Indore and Bhopal. Earlier, at the seventh Smart Cities India Expo 2022 held in Delhi from March 23 to 25, New Town emerged as the national winner in two key verticals — Digital City and Smart Waste Disposal and Clean City.

The Smart Cities India Awards recognised projects that have made an impact by making cities liveable, sustainable, and economically viable by honouring the best practices and models in the Smart Cities concept. New Town is also one of the cities to power its streetlights through bio methanation of waste that was segregated from the source. A portion of this waste also comes from Sector V.