New Town area: Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash recovered

Kolkata: Just a month ahead of the first phase poll in the state, the special team of the Election Commission and Bidhannagar City Police has seized a huge amount of cash early on Friday morning from near City Centre 2.



The recovery occurred during a routine naka check initiated by the Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Commission and cops of Eco Park police station jointly under the Model Code of Conduct.

According to police, early on Friday morning, a naka checking was being conducted jointly by the FST in assistance with the cops of Eco Park police station near the City Centre 2 on the Biswa Bangla Sarani. While checking the cars, the team intercepted an app cab. During a search of the cab, cops found a bag containing a huge amount of money. When the driver identified as Thakor Suraji Abhesang was asked about the source of the money, he allegedly failed to substantiate.

Immediately the suspect was detained and taken to the police station. After counting the money, it was found that Abhesang was carrying Rs 25 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500. Later, as per the norms, the suspect along with the money has been handed over to the Income Tax department for further course of action.