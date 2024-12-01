New Town: About 500 stalls set up in India International Grand Trade Fair

Kolkata: The India International Grand Trade Fair (IIGTF), 2024 organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with a marketting organisation was inaugurated at City Square Ground in New Town on Saturday.

The event is claimed to be an exceptional confluence of innovation, trade, and cultural exchange.

Showcasing thousands of unique products, both consumer and commercial, in around 500 stalls and 12 air conditioned pavilions, the IIGTF is one of the largest trade fairs in Eastern India.

Besides, both domestic and international traders, artisans, entrepreneurs, start-ups and MSMEs, from more than 8 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand and the UAE are exhibiting their products. In addition, more than 20 Indian states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Gujarat and many more are participating in this grand event. Last year the IIGTF had registered a footfall of more than 2 lakh visitors.