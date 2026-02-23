New Town: 7 held for protesting ‘loud music’

Kolkata: Seven youths were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man who had protested against playing loud music while they were intoxicated at Jatragachhi in New Town.

According to sources, a couple had recently rented a flat at a housing complex in the Jatragachhi area. On Saturday night, a few youths, including women who were friends of the couple, had come to the flat. While the youths were partying, they were allegedly playing loud music.

Initially, nobody bothered, but late at night, the loud music became unbearable. Having trouble while sleeping, a resident identified as Shaukat Ali, living adjacent to the housing complex, protested.

It is alleged that the youths and the women came out and confronted the residents.

During the altercation, a youth hit Molla’s head with a brick bat. As a consequence, he sustained injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile , cops of the Eco Park police station were informed. Later at night police went to the spot and detained the youths and the women. After Molla lodged a complaint, police registered a case and subsequently arrested the detained people. A Probe has been launched.