New Town: 2-yr-old dies after fall from 7th-floor flat

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling from the seventh floor of an apartment building inside a housing complex in New Town on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the two-year-old lived with her parents at the flat of tower 14 of the Sankalpa 4 housing complex near Narkelbagan in New Town.

On Wednesday, around 3:30 pm, while the girl was playing with a ball, it accidentally went out of the window. As she tried to retrieve it, she climbed onto the window and slipped through a gap in the customised iron grill that had been designed to hold flower pots. Some residents of the housing complex spotted the child lying with multiple injuries and immediately informed her mother. The girl was rushed to a hospital without delay, where she was declared brought dead.

Police stated that the preliminary autopsy findings indicate an accidental fall, and no foul play has been detected.

However, the child’s family and relatives remain in a deep state of shock over the tragic incident. Sources said that following the incident, the residents’ association of Sankalpa 4 circulated a message urging all members to review structures with similar gaps or any other flaws that could potentially lead to a fatal accident.