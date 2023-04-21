New Town: 18 held for duping job seekers

kolkata: Eighteen persons were arrested from an office in New Town who were duping several job seekers by promising to provide jobs with a good salary package.



The accused persons also used to forge their signatures to obtain loans.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, cops of Techno City Police Station conducted a raid at an office styled as Fintrade Technologies Private Limited in a commercial building on Wednesday evening. During the raid, it was found that the office bearers and other employees cheated the job seekers.

At first, the job aspirants were interviewed with a promise to provide jobs in different companies. They enticed the job seekers to participate in a programme styled as a “work-integrated learning programme” for better placement. Later the job seekers were asked to provide their details and identity proof for document verification.

It is alleged that using those documents the accused persons obtained loans from a loan service provider by forging the signatures. When the job seekers used to know about the loans, they were allegedly told that the loan amount will be reimbursed as a research allowance. After processing the loan the victims were promised to provide a job with a high salary.