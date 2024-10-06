New tourist bus service launched in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Tourists visiting Alipurduar now have a convenient and affordable option to explore the district’s key attractions, including Phuentsholing in Bhutan. The newly-launched air-conditioned bus service offers a full-day package with a guide and lunch facilities. The cost is designed for middle-class travellers and bookings are available online and offline, with advance reservations recommended.



Two buses were inaugurated on Sunday at the Jaldapara Tourist Lodge in Madarihat, in collaboration with the Alipurduar District Administration. District Magistrate R Vimala flagged off the buses. Alipurduar is home to popular destinations like Buxa Tiger Reserve, Jaldapara National Park, Chilapata Forest, Jayanti and Totopara. Until now, tourists relied on private vehicles, often facing high costs. The new service accommodates 32 passengers and covers seven tourist spots in one day at a fraction of the cost of hiring private cars.

The district administration introduced this initiative in July, encouraging local entrepreneurs to support the project. A local tour operator took the lead, resulting in the launch. “Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park are among Alipurduar’s top attractions.

This bus service is a new initiative to offer tourists a hassle-free experience. We welcome more operators to expand this service in the future,” said R Vimala.

The buses will depart daily from Jaldapara Tourist Lodge and Alipurduar at 7am stopping at key locations, including Phuentsholing, Jayanti, Rajabhatkhawa and Sikiajhora. Tourists will also visit Majherdabri Tea Garden to see

tea production.

The tour operators will handle all ticketing requirements, saving tourists time and effort. Travellers will have to dish out Rs 999 per passenger for the trip. Each bus has a capacity

of 16 passengers.

Arindam Ghosh, a local tour operator who partnered with the district administration to launch the service, expressed confidence in the service’s popularity, calling it a much-needed addition for tourists.