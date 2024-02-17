New Thika Tenancy Amendment Bill passed

Kolkata: The West Bengal Thika Tenancy (Acquisition and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed in the state Assembly on Saturday to make provisions for Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) to develop thika land under the Act.



“The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Howrah Municipal Corporation which has been executing the Banglar Bari project are often under tremendous work pressure, paving the way for instances when they have entrusted KMDA with the responsibility. But since KMDA was not authorized, they were unable to hand over property deeds. Hence, the amendment became necessary,” Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister said while moving the Bill.

Under Banglar Bari, a G + 3 building without lift is constructed with each flat having 285 sq feet carpet area, 350 sq feet built- up area.

The West Bengal Thika Tenancy (Acquisition and Regulation) Act 2019 was passed with the objective for betterment of living conditions of thika tenant and Bharatia. “Construction or reconstruction, or development of building over thika land may be done either by the thika tenant himself or in collaboration with Bharatia without disturbing proportionate share of thika tenant and Bharatia, in terms of development agreement for the purpose,” MLA Debasish Kumar said during discussion on the Bill.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Hakim, who is also the KMC mayor, inaugurated a thika controller office at KMC.