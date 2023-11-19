New taxiways to augment flight handling capacity at city airport

Kolkata: The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata is looking to increase its flight handling capacity by increasing the number of taxiways.



It is learnt that four new taxiways are going to be made operational from next month allowing the airport to handle more than 40 flights an hour. Presently, the capacity is learnt to be a bit more than 30 flights. The capacity is set to increase by around 30 per cent.

In December, Taxiway F will become operational. It connects the northern end of the primary runway. Additionally, three new rapid exit taxiways that were constructed will also reportedly become operational from next month.

The taxiway concerned, once operational, will enable departing flights to begin the take-off run immediately post entering the runway. This will rid the need to enter the runway in the middle and then taxing to the end before taking a u-turn to begin the take-off run.

The rapid exit taxiways (RETs) will reportedly allow more flights to land or take-off every hour. It was learnt that the new taxiways have already undergone inspection by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) who also approved it subsequently.

The capacity augmentation by the airport will pave the way for increase in slot allotment for airlines for flight operations during the peak hours. Most operators wish to schedule their flights in the morning and evening, it was learnt.