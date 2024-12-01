New symptoms of dengue in patients become cause of concern for doctors

Kolkata: The number of dengue and malaria affected patients has been on the rise across the state. Dengue patients are complaining about respiratory distress, a new symptom has become a cause of concern for the doctors.

Dengue patients often complain about fever with a shiver, body aches and vomiting tendency but in this season the patients are showing additional symptoms like respiratory distress. The oxygen level in blood is also going down in the dengue patients. Fever with a shiver, vomiting, body aches, lower abdomen pains are the common symptoms. The city based physicians are suggesting that if a patient has similar symptoms, they should

consult a doctor.

Murshidabad district has so far registered the highest number of dengue cases among the districts so far followed by Malda. Nearly around 4,000 new dengue cases have been reported across the state in the past 2 weeks. According to sources, Murshidabad registered around 5,000 dengue cases while Malda has reported around 2,000. The number of dengue affected cases reached nearly 2,000. Kolkata was on the sixth place in the list of districts. This year, the districts reported more dengue cases compared to Kolkata. According to sources, around 900 people were affected with dengue in Kolkata. According to experts, the number of dengue cases will subside after the

winter sets in.

Many patients have also been affected with malaria so far this season. According to data, around 9,116 patients have been affected with Plasmodium Vivax till August this year. Around 2,123 patients have been affected with Plasmodium falciparum. Around five patients have died.

The most number of malaria patients have been reported from the districts like Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Malda in North Bengal and Bankura, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Purulia and Bishnupur.

Malda district in North Bengal has badly been affected with dengue cases. The district has reported a total of 1,978 dengue cases this year and health authorities are growing increasingly concerned as the number of infections shows no sign of declining. In addition to dengue, another alarming development has emerged in the district, with chikungunya cases reported in Habibpur, a block in the eastern part of Malda.