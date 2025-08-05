New speedboat & life jackets add more muscle to Civil Defence dept

BALURGHAT: In a step towards strengthening disaster preparedness, the South Dinajpur Civil Defence department has been equipped with 300 new life jackets and a brand-new speedboat. The equipment was officially handed over during a brief ceremony held at Sadarghat in Balurghat on Tuesday.

The addition of these safety gears is expected to significantly enhance the department’s capacity to respond during emergencies, especially floods and water-related rescue missions, which are common in various low-lying parts of the district.

Civil Defence personnel were seen inspecting the new equipment during the event, expressing satisfaction over the upgraded tools that will aid them in rescue and relief operations.

Addressing the gathering, ADM Ravi Prakash Meena said: “With the inclusion of the new speedboat and life jackets, our civil defence unit is now better prepared to act swiftly and efficiently in times of crisis.

This is a vital investment in ensuring public safety and disaster resilience in South Dinajpur.”