New schemes for fishermen, youth & artisans announced

Kolkata: In a major boost to social protection and traditional employment, state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee announced a slew of benefits in the state Budget that included a new scheme for fishermen, a new apprentice scheme for the youths, a financial benefit scheme for artisans and also strengthening of the existing Bhabisyat Credit Card Scheme (BCCS).

“Our fishermen of the coastal districts namely East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas have to go deep in the turbulent sea to earn their livelihood. The fishing ban for two months from mid-April to mid-June, the livelihood of the fishermen is adversely affected. So, to provide livelihood support during the fishing ban period, I am happy to announce a new scheme ‘Samudra Sathi’.

It will offer financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month for two months to each registered fisherman in the three coastal districts. Rs 200 crore has been allocated for this purpose, “Bhattacharjee said during her Budget speech. To support training in industries for youths in the age group of 18-40, the state announced a new Apprenticeship Scheme through which the trainees in various industries will be provided an additional monthly stipend in the range of Rs 1500 to 2500 per month as per the training programmes. Rs 200 crore has been allocated in the state Budget for this.

Bhattacharjee announced the West Bengal Artisans Financial Benefit Scheme 2024 under which a one-time grant upto Rs 15,000 to individual artisans and upto Rs 10 lakh for a group of artisans will be provided for buying tool kits and construction/ repair of their work shed besides providing marketing support.

“2 lakh artisans will be covered under this scheme in the 2024-25 financial year and Rs 200 crore has been earmarked. Another 4 lakh artisans will be brought under this scheme in then next 4 years,” she added. She announced the Artisans and Weavers Death Benefit Scheme under which the dependent family members will get a one-time grant of Rs 2 lakh, on the death of a registered artisan and weaver of the age group of 18-60.

A new scheme for the Khadi and Handloom weavers was announced to address three critically important 500 primary weaver cooperative societies, 200 Khadi societies and individual handloom weavers. The scheme is expected to benefit 4 lakh weavers. The Finance minister also proposed to introduce Bhabishyat Credit Card Interest Subvention Scheme, so that all eligible entrepreneurs under BCCS can get collateral fee and 100 per cent guaranteed loans at a flat interest of 4 per cent only. The balance of the prevailing rate of interest will be borne by the state government as interest subvention. This will further strengthen the existing BCCS and make it more affordable for micro-enterprises and create employment opportunities.