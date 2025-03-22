New rules, new captains, same electrifying action

Kolkata: New rules and new captains will take centre stage as the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on Saturday, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. However, weather concerns loom large, with rain predicted on the opening night.

The upcoming season will introduce several key rule changes. One of the most notable is the lifting of the saliva ban, marking the first time bowlers can use saliva to shine the ball since the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision, approved by a majority of IPL captains in a meeting held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stands in contrast to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) permanent ban on saliva use in 2022.

Another significant alteration is the introduction of a fresh ball from the 11th over of the second innings in evening matches, provided the umpires deem the dew factor substantial. This measure aims to balance conditions for bowlers, as heavy dew has often led to high-scoring chases. Additionally, the Decision Review System (DRS) has been expanded to cover height wides and off-side wides, ensuring more precise decision-making. The much-debated Impact Player rule remains unchanged.

Leadership changes will also be a focal point this season, with seven franchises beginning their campaign under new captains. Among the most surprising appointments is Rajat Patidar leading RCB, despite not having played a T20I for India. His team will still feature Virat Kohli, who remains the franchise’s biggest name.

At Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel will step in as captain, taking charge of a squad that includes KL Rahul. Rahul, who endured a turbulent tenure with Lucknow Super Giants in 2024, will be eager to regain his form. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who guided KKR to their third IPL title last year, has moved to Punjab Kings as captain, with Ajinkya Rahane replacing him at the helm of KKR.

Rajasthan Royals will begin the season under interim captain Riyan Parag, as regular skipper Sanju Samson continues recovering from a finger injury. Mumbai Indians will also see a temporary change in leadership, with Suryakumar Yadav captaining the side in their opener against Chennai Super Kings while Hardik Pandya serves a suspension for an over-rate violation from last season.

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who is set for a much-anticipated comeback following a life-threatening accident. Signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a record INR 27 crore, Pant will be determined to justify his price tag. Despite being included in India’s Champions Trophy and T20I series against England squads, he did not feature in a single match, making the IPL a crucial stage for him to prove his credentials.

The coaching landscape has also seen significant changes. Ricky Ponting has left Delhi Capitals to take charge of Punjab Kings, while Hemang Badani has been appointed as his replacement at Delhi. Kevin Pietersen has joined Delhi Capitals as a mentor, and Rahul Dravid returns to

Rajasthan Royals as head coach following his tenure with the Indian national team. KKR will have Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor, replacing Gautam Gambhir, who is now India’s head coach.

Concerns persist over Jasprit Bumrah’s availability. The fast bowler is currently undergoing fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene expressed cautious optimism, stating, “We are hopeful, but we don’t want to rush him. His fitness is crucial not just for Mumbai but also for India’s upcoming tour of England.”

As the tournament begins, speculation about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in the IPL continues. The 43-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2020, remains a vital presence for Chennai Super Kings. Whether this season will be his last remains uncertain. “Dhoni’s presence is invaluable. He may not play every game, but his leadership on and off the field is unmatched,” said a CSK official.

This season will also mark the first major T20 outing for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma since their retirement from T20 internationals following India’s World Cup triumph last year. Kohli, who finished IPL 2024 as the highest run-scorer with 741 runs, remains central to RCB’s hopes, while Rohit will look to rediscover his touch for Mumbai Indians after an inconsistent run.

The opening clash at Eden Gardens rekindles a classic rivalry. It was in the inaugural IPL match in 2008 that Brendon McCullum’s explosive 158 set the league’s tone. Since then, KKR have claimed three titles, while RCB continues its quest for an elusive maiden trophy.

Kolkata’s success last season was built around their spin attack, and once again, Varun Chakravarthy will be a key figure. He will face off against Kohli, who has been working extensively to counter spin. Sunil Narine, still a potent force at 36, will look to support Chakravarthy while also filling the void left by Phil Salt’s departure to RCB. For RCB, the batting firepower of Salt and Kohli at the top, along with finishers like Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone, makes them formidable. However, their bowling attack, weakened by Mohammed Siraj’s move to Gujarat Titans, will rely on experienced campaigners like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood to deliver on Eden’s spin-friendly surface.

The IPL 2025 opener will be preceded by a glitzy ceremony featuring performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani. However, the excitement could be short-lived as weather forecasts predict thunderstorms on match day, potentially disrupting the highly anticipated start of the season.

