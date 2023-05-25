New roster of Cal HC

Kolkata: The Registrar General in Charge of Calcutta High Court on Thursday published a new roster for the Justices as directed by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam.



The new roster will come into effect from June 5. In the new roster, no changes have been made in the roster of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Justice Mantha will be hearing the cases related to police while Justice Gangopadhyay will continue to hear the cases related to primary education. Also, Justice Biswajit Basu will be hearing the cases related to the madrasah, secondary and higher secondary education.

Justice Amrita Sinha has been given the charge of hearing the cases related to the Panchayats. From June 5, if any cases are filed regarding Panchayats department or Panchayat elections, then those will be heard by Justice Sinha’s single bench.