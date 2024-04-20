New roles: Sandeep Kumar to lead CII West Bengal for 2024-25

KOLKATA: Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director of Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, has been elected as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), West Bengal State Council for the year 2024-25. With over three decades of experience within the Tata group, Kumar’s leadership promises to steer the council towards unprecedented growth and development. His extensive background in commercial and general management, coupled with his profound understanding of the steel industry, positions him as a catalyst for progress.



Joining Kumar in his mission is Debashis Dutta, Director of BGS Group, who has been elected as the vice-chairman. With a distinguished career spanning decades in customs brokerage, international freight forwarding, and logistics, Dutta brings a wealth of expertise to his role.

“My vision is to foster an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth and development in West Bengal, making it a globally competitive hub renowned for innovation, inclusivity, and resilience,” said Kumar.

During the inaugural meeting of the CII West Bengal State Council at a city hotel on Friday, a comprehensive agenda was presented, encompassing a wide array of projects, objectives and initiatives aimed at driving sustainable economic growth and development in the region. One of the focal points of discussion was the prioritisation of MSME development. With the objective of boosting industrial output and productivity, the council proposed initiatives such as training programmes in collaboration with Academic Centers of Excellence (COEs) and facilitating MSME stakeholders to become more competitive in the market.

Sustainability emerged as another key theme, reflecting the council’s commitment to fostering environmentally conscious practices within the business community. In fact, CII West Bengal State Council aims to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, inclusivity, and resilience, positioning Bengal as a globally competitive hub by 2030.