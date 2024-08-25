‘New road & bridge to come up in Siliguri’

Siliguri: With the aim of decreasing traffic congestion in Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is going to construct a road and another bridge on the Mahananda River in Siliguri. The SMC has engaged Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) for a survey for this project. RITES has submitted the final report on the survey to the SMC.

The report outlines a plan to build a 3.5 km-long road that will connect Hill Cart Road and Sevoke Road through Dasharathpally and Surya Sen Park. A 70 meter-long bridge will also be built along the route across the Mahananda River.

“This new infrastructure will help in reducing vehicular detours, thus decreasing the pressure on existing roads.

This will also save time,” said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri. The new road is expected to accommodate up to 800 vehicles. However, there will be a restriction on heavy vehicles.

The feasibility report for constructing a sixth Mahananda Bridge has been submitted to SMC by RITES. The Mayor emphasised that once these projects are completed, the city will experience a substantial transformation, leading to improved travel efficiency and reduced traffic congestion.

The report will be forwarded to Nabanna for approval and construction will commence following a green signal from there.

In addition to the bridge, the Mayor announced the

upcoming completion of the under construction flyover on Burdwan Road, slated to open to vehicular traffic in December.

This project, costing around Rs 100 crore will also help in reducing traffic congestion.