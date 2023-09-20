New registrar appointed at Dakshin Dinajpur Univ

Professor Pankaj Kundu was replaced by Professor Amit Roy of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya as the Registrar of Dakshin Dinajpur University (DDU). Roy was appointed as DDU’s new registrar by Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Debabrata Mitra.

Kundu, who was the principal of Balurghat College, was given the responsibility of the registrar of DDU from its inception in 2021. However, he was suddenly removed by the V-C on September 13.

Education minister Bratya Basu had called a meeting of registrars on September 8 where only 12 registrars of 31 universities attended the meeting. Among the absentees was the registrar of DDU and Kundu was show-caused for his absence. Many feel that he was axed owing to this.

Kundu, however, said that he could not attend the meeting due to the Foundation Day of Balurghat College organised on the same day.

V-C Debabrata Mitra said: “His term as a registrar had expired so Professor Amit Roy has been appointed to that post.”

Incidentally, Kundu had earlier requested the V-C of DDU to release him from the post of registrar. According to him, holding two posts — one as the principal of Balurghat College and other as registrar of DDU — was not feasible as the pressure of the two educational institutions simultaneously was immense. Swarup Chowdhury, BJP district president, South Dinajpur, said that the V-C has appointed a new registrar of DDU as Kundu’s term is over.

“In this case, there is no issue of state-Governor conflict. However, the state government is indifferent to the infrastructure development of DDU. For the sake of the district, we demand that the state government take necessary measures to develop the infrastructure of the newly-built DDU,” he added.

The University Council (UC) that takes care of important issues, including recruitment has not yet been constituted in the DDU. No post has been created for the recruitment of DDU staff. As a result, apart from the V-C, there is no lecturer, staff, permanent registrar and controller at DDU.