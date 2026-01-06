New record: Saras Mela sales touch Rs 65 crore

Kolkata: The 21st Kolkata Saras Mela set new benchmarks, recording sales of Rs 65 crore—nearly double last year’s Rs 35 crore and more than triple the Rs 20 crore in 2023. Organised by the West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM) under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department, the fair also witnessed unprecedented footfall, drawing large crowds of enthusiastic buyers.

The fair, which concluded on Monday with a vibrant closing ceremony, saw the highest demand in the home decor segment, followed closely by trending apparel. Handcrafted items, jewelry, and everyday essentials made by women from rural Bengal captured the imagination of city shoppers, boosting both sales and visibility for artisans.

This year, the event featured participation from artists across 23 districts of Bengal and 13 other states, along with 17 government departments. A total of 209 stalls—including kiosks, open spaces, and 32 food courts—were set up. Special initiatives like the ‘Shrishtishree Pavilion’ highlighted Bengal’s traditional handicrafts, while three key meetings connected self-help group products with larger markets, attracting interest from organizations such as Biswa Bangla and Traders Assembly. The Saras Mela, part of the ‘Anandadhara’ project initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aims to empower women economically. Organisers say the record income this year has significantly boosted the confidence of rural artisans, reaffirming the fair’s role in promoting sustainable livelihoods.