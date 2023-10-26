New ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ to open in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: The Northeast Frontier Railway is all set to start a ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ at Rajabhatkhawa station, nestled in the heart of the Buxa Tiger Reserve within Diwali.



An old train coach has been meticulously refurbished and transformed into a restaurant. The coach restaurant will offer a diverse range of cuisines

to visitors.

Last-minute preparations are currently underway. Only the final touches in terms of colours and themes are left. The furniture is ready, the paver block installation has been completed and the primary kitchen of the coach is ready for operation. Electrification work is in progress, with all tasks expected to be completed soon.

The Rail Coach Restaurant will not only feature traditional Indian cuisine but will also offer Chinese and Continental dishes. During the festive seasons, the menu will be curated to meet the varying demands of visitors. Small birthday parties can also be hosted at this unique rail coach restaurant.

According to the Railways, the project for the Rail Coach Restaurant was tendered, and those responsible for its implementation have decorated the coach in a thematic style. The restaurant will be overseen by the Railway authorities. It has a seating capacity for approximately 40 people inside the coach, and there is additional seating available on the outdoor lawn. Highly skilled chefs, capable of preparing a wide variety of dishes, are on hand at the restaurant. Emphasis will be given to cleanliness and food prices will be affordable for all.

Ankit Gupta, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Alipurduar Division, Northeast Frontier Railway, stated: “This restaurant is a Diwali gift to tourists by the Railways. Alipurduar witnesses a steady flow of tourists throughout the year, and the Rajabhatkhawa railway station is particularly popular. Tourists will now have access to a wide variety of delectable cuisines here.”

The Northeast Frontier Railway already operates a coach restaurant at Katihar, New Jalpaiguri station, utilising two repurposed rail coaches. Nevertheless, the restaurant at Rajabhatkhawa Railway Station is gaining special attention. Surrounded by the lush Buxa Tiger Reserve forest, Rajabhatkhawa will provide a unique dining experience.