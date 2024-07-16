New problem: Teesta embankment collapse prompts urgent repairs

Jalpaiguri: With the water level receding in the Teesta River, a new problem has cropped up. Widespread erosion of the Teesta embankments has emerged as a cause of concern. Recently, a 150-metre section of the embankment collapsed and sank into the Teesta River in the Takimari Biren Basti area of Mantadari Gram Panchayat (GP). This incident has raised concerns in Biren Basti, Takimari and Bodaganj. The Irrigation department swiftly started repairing the damaged section. Officials have assessed the situation onsite.



Teesta’s water level had surged due to heavy rainfall in the mountains and plains in the past weeks. As the rain eased, the water level came down causing the embankments to collapse in many places. The Irrigation department is working to prevent further collapse using sandbags, bamboo and other materials. Currently, the situation is under control.

“Every monsoon, we fear this river. This year’s continuous rain has nearly halted cultivation and most of our seasonal vegetables have perished,” said Dulal Adhikari, a resident of Takimari. Mantadari village Panchayat Pradhan, Archana Roy, added: “We had warned the people of the area earlier. The Irrigation department is repairing the collapsed embankments on a war footing.”

Sources from the Irrigation department indicated that dams have been damaged in 8 to 10 places from Sevoke to Bangladesh. Renovation work is underway in all affected areas. Previously, the Teesta River embankment was damaged in Milanpally area No. 18 near Ghazaldoba, where repairs have been completed. However, the embankments collapsed again in the Takimari area.

Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the North East Division, Irrigation department, explained: “When the water level drops, embankments often get damaged. This happened in the Takimari Biren Basti area. The lower part of the embankment was washed away by the water’s force. At least 10 areas along the Teesta, from Ghazaldoba to Bangladesh, have been affected, including Bokali in Maynaguri and seven spurs of Teesta.

The dam has also been damaged in Changmari.”