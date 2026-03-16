New private bus routes introduced across Bengal to ease passenger movement

Kolkata: Several new private bus services have been introduced and some older routes revived across West Bengal, improving connectivity between districts and key urban centres, according to transport operators and bus enthusiasts.

An air-conditioned bus service has started between Gobardanga in North 24 Parganas and Digha. The bus departs Gobardanga daily at 9:30 pm via Habra, Ashoknagar, Duttapukur, Barasat, Madhyamgram, Airport 3 No. Gate, Belghoria Expressway and Dunlop. The return service leaves Digha at 10:10 am.

The bus has 3×2 push-back seats with WiFi, charging ports, snacks and drinking water. CCTV cameras have been installed for security. Operators said the journey takes around six and a half hours, though traffic may increase travel time.

Two long-distance bus services linking southern and western districts with AIIMS Kalyani have also started. One runs between Boga and Kalyani AIIMS via Haldia, Nandakumar, Kolaghat, Bagnan, Uluberia, Dhulagarh, Dakshineswar, Dunlop, Sodpur, Barrackpore and Naihati. The bus departs Boga at 4:50 am. The return service leaves Kalyani AIIMS at 2:40 pm.

The other service operates between Midnapore and Kalyani AIIMS via Kharagpur, Debra, Kolaghat, Bagnan, Uluberia, Kona Expressway, Dakshineswar, Dunlop, Airport 3 No. Gate, Madhyamgram, Barasat and Amdanga. The bus departs Midnapore at 5:50 am. On the return journey, the bus leaves Kalyani station at 1:10 pm and Kalyani AIIMS at 2 pm. A new route between Barasat and Dankuni has also started operating via Madhyamgram, Birati, Airport 3 No. Gate, Durganagar, Dunlop, Dakshineswar, Bally Halt and Rajchandrapur. Three buses are currently operating on the route. Operators said more buses may be introduced if demand increases.

Passengers said the service could act as an alternative to the earlier DN9/1 route and improve connectivity between North 24-Parganas and the Hooghly district.