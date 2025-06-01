New posts added to govt portals

Malda: In a notable instance of responsive governance, the Bengal government has added two new designations — Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent — to its official Integrated Online Salary Management System and e-Pension portals, following a formal appeal by a retired madrasa teacher from Malda district. Mohammad Enamul Haque, former Assistant Superintendent of Talgachi Senior Madrasa in Harishchandrapur-II block, faced pension processing issues after his retirement in December 2024. The specific designation from which he retired was not available in the dropdown menus of either portal, putting his pension claim in jeopardy.

Upon receiving Haque’s request, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promptly directed the school Education department to resolve the matter. With the efforts of Abdus Sattar, Chief Advisor to the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education department, Binod Kumar, Principal Secretary and Divyajyoti Boral, Joint Director of the school Education department, the issue was quickly addressed. Malda District Inspector of Schools (Secondary), Banibrata Das, confirmed the resolution and praised the coordinated efforts: “The matter was brought to our notice and under the guidance of senior officials, necessary steps were taken without delay. Thanks to Kumar and Boral’s initiative, the posts have been successfully added to the portals. This has brought much-needed relief to teachers in similar positions.”