New police outpost to come up at Chainagar village in Raiganj

Raiganj: To tackle the rising incidents of crime in the villages near the India-Bangladesh border, a new Police Outpost (POP) is being established at Chainagar village under Hemtabad Police Station in North Dinajpur district. This initiative aims to strengthen law enforcement in the area, which has witnessed increasing issues such as smuggling and infiltration.

The POP is being constructed on a 15-acre government plot with a budget of

Rs 40 lakh, funded by the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad and the Chainagar Gram Panchayat. The villages of Chainagar, Malan, Bishnupur, Sukhpura, Nowda and Manikpara, which fall under the Chainagar Gram Panchayat, are located close to the border and have reported a spike in criminal activities.

Currently, these villages are more than 20 kilometers away from Hemtabad Police Station.

This distance causes delays in police response, with officials taking over an hour to reach the crime scenes. Residents also face challenges traveling to the police station to file complaints.

Moklesha Khatun, a member of the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, highlighted the necessity of the outpost and stated: “As Hemtabad Police Station is located far from the villages of Chainagar GP, police response time is significantly delayed and residents face harassment in reaching the station to lodge complaints.

The establishment of the POP will address these issues.”