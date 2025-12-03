New police out post inaugurated to control crime in Hemtabad

Raiganj: New Police Out Post has begun functioning at Chainagar, a border-side locality under Hemtabad Police Station in North Dinajpur district. The outpost was formally inaugurated on Tuesday afternoon by Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police District.

The newly-constructed police facility has been built on government land at a cost of nearly Rs 80 lakh, funded jointly by the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad and Hemtabad Panchayat Samity. According to local administration officials, the outpost will significantly strengthen policing in the region, which is known for its vulnerability due to its proximity to the India-Bangladesh international border.

Several villages under Chainagar Gram Panchayat, including Bharatpur, Chainagar, Chandratika, Sekhpur, Arazi Bahala, Gaura, Manikpara, Basiani, Rosanpur, Bisnupur and Malan are located nearly 18 kilometres from Hemtabad Police Station.

Residents have long expressed concerns over delayed police response during emergencies. They have maintained that victims as well as police face severe difficulties in reaching the police station late at night, due to lack of transport and poor road conditions. As a result, miscreants often manage to abscond before police intervention.

Najmul Ali, a resident of Chainagar, said: “As our locality is very close to the India-Bangladesh border, criminal activities occur frequently. Traveling 18 kilometres to Hemtabad Police Station at night is almost impossible. After many years of demanding better policing, we are happy that this outpost has finally been set up.”

Speaking at the event, SP Sana Akhtar said: “Two officers along with required staff and infrastructure have been deployed in the new police camp. The residents will benefit greatly as they will be able to lodge complaints here. Crime will now be controlled much faster.”