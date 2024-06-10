‘New parking place to come up at New Jalpaiguri Station soon’

Siliguri: With the aim of resolving the parking issue of New Jalpaiguri Railway (NJP) Station, the Railway authorities are setting up a new parking place near the entrance of the station.



Work on the parking place is about to come to an end. Within a few days, vehicles can be parked at the parking place, said Sanjay Chilwarwar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Katihar division under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Recently, the ADRM and other Railway officials visited the ongoing work.

“We are reconstructing the Railway Station, which is being given a facelift. This much-needed parking place will alleviate the difficulties passengers have faced due to the large number of vehicles that were

regularly parked in front of the station.

To meet the demand, we are constructing a new parking lot,” ADRM added.

There was a small parking place earlier near the station. Currently, more than 500 vehicles are parked there, including city autos, totos and four-wheeler taxis. People have to walk a long way to catch a vehicle. Not only that, the area becomes waterlogged during the monsoon season.

The new parking lot is being formed at the empty field near the NJP Station. Waiting sheds for passengers and toilets have already been constructed there. More than 1000 vehicles, including small and four-wheelers, can be parked at the new parking lot. The new parking place is situated on the left side of

the station.