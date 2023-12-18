New outlet of Van Heusen launched in Siliguri

Siliguri: A new outlet of Van Heusen was inaugurated at Sevoke Road near Anandalok Nursing Home in Siliguri on Saturday. The outlet has thousands of products for both men and women.

Philanthropist and social worker Ravindra Jain along with franchise owners Ajit Bansal, Kunal Bansal and Shika Bansal inaugurated the new outlet.

Van Heusen is India’s number one premium lifestyle brand for professionals with over 400 + exclusive stores pan India. With a rich heritage of 128 years in the United States of America, the brand entered India in 1990.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs 12,418 crore, spanning retail space of 10.8 million sq feet (as on March 31, 2023), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse. The company has network of 3,977 stores across around 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 point of sales in department stores across India (March 2023).