New organisation of potato farmers and traders formed

Kolkata: A new organisation of potato farmers and traders has been formed with the objective of serving the interest of both the farmers and the traders and to extend co-operation to the state government during the time of crisis.

The organisation that has been named as ‘Paschimbanga Progressive Potato Growers and Traders Association’ (PPPG &TA) has been formed with Swapan Samanta, former chairman of Tarakeswar Municipality as the convenor. The first meeting of the organisation was held at Haripal BDO Sabhaghar in Hooghly on Sunday in presence of 200 odd potato traders. It was in November 2024 when Chief Minister formed a committee led by state Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna to come up with a parallel association to West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti backed by CPI(M).

The PPPG &TA that has been formed will consult the state government and will not take any decision that will cause inconvenience to the common people. “This organisation will be formed in all blocks of the state and will work for the welfare of farmers,” said Manna.

The advisors will comprise ministers Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Pradip Majumdar, Becharam Manna, Minister of State Seuli Saha, Srikanto Mahato, MLAs Karabi Manna, Ramendu Sinha Roy, Rabindranath Chatterjee, Madhusudan Chatterjee, Uttara Sinha Hazra, Khokan Dasm Nisith Kumar Pramanik and Debi Prasad Bag.