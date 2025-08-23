‘New Metro routes in Kolkata to boost real estate & office growth’

Kolkata: The inauguration of new Metro routes in Kolkata is expected to spur growth in both commercial and residential real estate across Sector V, EM Bypass, Rajarhat, New Town, and other peripheral areas, according to real estate stakeholders.

“Sector V is going to be the new Dalhousie Square. New Town will be like a new Park Street–Camac Street area. With connectivity, we will see offices, healthcare, educational institutes, retail and entertainment hubs, and other social infrastructure coming up in far-flung areas like Howrah, Joka and North Calcutta,” said Sushil Mohta, president, CREDAI West Bengal and chairman, Merlin Group.

Kolkata’s office market has already witnessed strong traction in 2025. The first half of the year recorded a 60 per cent year-on-year rise in leasing activity, with a decade-high transaction volume of 1.4 million sq ft. Developers project that office leasing could touch 2 million sq ft this year, driven by domestic firms and Global Capability Centers (GCCs), especially in IT-ITES and BFSI.

“The city’s office market already showed robust growth in the first half of 2025 … and we are expecting 2 million sq ft of office leasing in the current year,” Mohta said. He added that the launch of the World Trade Center in Sector V by Merlin Group enhances the “pride factor” for Bengal.

On the residential side, Kolkata registered a 105% surge in new project launches in the first half of 2025, alongside strong demand for mid-range and luxury properties. “The new Metro Line inauguration will catapult residential sales to a new height across Kolkata, particularly the suburbs, where prices are affordable,” said Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group. He highlighted that areas along the Southern Bypass and North Kolkata would see a spurt in new launches. Mohta added that large tracts of unutilised industrial land in Sodepur, Kamarhati and Titagarh could be unlocked through policy support, aiding housing and commercial development.