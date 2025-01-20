New measures in place to strengthen security of HS exam question papers

Kolkata: In an effort to strengthen the security and integrity of the upcoming Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is implementing new regulations concerning the handling of question paper packets.

An official of WBCHSE explained that previously, officials had to sort question papers by date, subject and venue from packets sent by the Council to custodians, requiring multiple layers of packaging to be opened. With the new procedure, centre-specific question packets will be sent, requiring just one layer to be opened, displaying all necessary information like date, subject and venue.

This change aims to minimise the risk of tampering. The question papers will also be packaged in smaller sub-packets, reducing the need to open the last layer of the question papers at the centre for distribution among the invigilators.

The 2025 HS exam, set to begin on March 3 and end on March 18, is the last annual HS exam before transitioning to the semester system in September. The Council has announced additional measures, including equipping exam centres with handheld metal detectors to prevent students from bringing mobile phones and other electronic devices into exam halls. Radio Frequency Detectors (RFDs) will be used at select centres and QR codes and question serial numbers will be featured on question papers, as implemented last year.

Admit cards and other materials for HS examinations 2025 will be distributed on February 7 from designated distribution camps. Heads of Institutions affiliated with the Council are requested to collect the materials or send representatives to the respective camp on the specified date. This year’s admit cards will include the exam venue’s name to avoid confusion over exam centres.

WBCHSE has also announced the maximum permissible days for which ‘on duty’ may be given to teachers performing exam related tasks.