New low for constitutional democracy: Mamata

Kolkata: Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha on being convicted in a defamation case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the country is witnessing a new low in a constitutional democracy.



Blaming the Narendra Modi government, Banerjee said Opposition leaders are being disqualified for their speeches. She tweeted: “In PM Modi’s New India, opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy.”

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also criticised the role of the Centre by tweeting: “DEMOCRATIC INDIA is an OXYMORON Now. #ripdemocracy”.

Meanwhile, Banerjee met former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy at her residence on Friday. The meeting assumes significance as it may pave the way for forging a grand alliance against the BJP in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. It happened after she held a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and had also met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav last week. She is also likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the national Capital next week. Trinamool, BRS, RJD, JD(U) and JMM are also planning to approach Delhi High Court against the misuse of central agencies. Individual parties will file separate petitions but on the same lines.