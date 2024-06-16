New LED lights being installed at Metro stations in Blue Line

Kolkata: Giving an luminous transformation to the Metro stations in Blue Line and ensuring energy saving, Metro Railway authorities have decided to install new LED lights which are 40 to 60 per cent energy-efficient.



In 2018, Kolkata Metro had fully shifted to LED lights. According to Metro officials, they plan to change the lighting arrangements of Blue Line stations to give it a more airport-like makeover.

These new lights are being installed across platforms, mezzanines and subway passages of different stations of the Blue Line. The old LED lights had an illumination capacity of 100 lumen/watt, whereas the new lights have 140-160 lumen/watt illumination capacity. It was observed that the new lighting arrangements have increased the illumination by two to five times than the older LED lights in the stations.

In addition to that, warm white lights with a yellowish tint are also being installed for the first time in Kolkata Metro at the mezzanine and subway passages.

“It is very much soothing and going to ensure a higher comfort level and better visibility for the commuters.

At platforms, LEDs capable of providing lights equivalent to cool daylights are being installed for the convenience of the commuters.

This advancement in the lighting system will further improve safety and security of commuters,” Metro authorities stated, while adding that this change will also be helpful for the motormen to check

boarding and deboarding of passengers from rakes on a real-time basis. This work was completed at Chandni Chowk, Central, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Girish Park, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Shyambazar,

Rabindra Sarobar, Jatin Das Park, Netaji Bhawan, Rabindra Sadan, Esplanade, Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul and Sahid Khudiram stations.

“If everything goes according to the plan, other Blue Line Metro stations will have a new Lux level by July,” Metro authorities stated.