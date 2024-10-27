New junior doctors’ association formed, accuses the other group of intimidation, misuse of funds

Kolkata: A new organisation by another section of junior doctors — West Bengal Junior Doctors Association (WBJDA) soon after being formed, accused the established West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) of deviating from the core demand of justice for the trainee doctor.

Members of the new organisation alleged that many of them were expelled in the name of “threat culture” at RG Kar Hospital. They further alleged that they were threatened by members of the Resident Doctors Association and WBJDF.

Many of the junior doctors who are a part of the newly formed organisation alleged that WBJDF played a crucial role in expelling them for personal vendetta.

Over 50 doctors were suspended on October 5 over an allegation that they were part of a “threat culture” at the state-run medical college. On October 22, the Calcutta High Court stayed their suspension.

Dr Sirish Chowdhury, an intern at RG Kar and a member of the WBJDA said: “We started the movement for justice, not for work cessation. False allegations of threat culture have been used against us, resulting in a flawed inquiry and unjust expulsion.” He further alleged that those who raised complaints against them were also part of the inquiry committee and hence there were compromises with the panel’s neutrality.

The members of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Association argued that “politically motivated” inquiries should not determine the fate of junior doctors.

Some of the members of the newly formed WBJDA alleged that funds of Rs 4.75 crore have flowed into different accounts in the past two months. Meanwhile, the agitating junior doctors under the fold of WBJDF held a mass convention on Saturday to strategize their next move to seek justice for the RG Kar victim. They will carry out a march to CGO complex on October 30 demanding a speedy probe into the rape and murder of the post graduate trainee in RG Kar.