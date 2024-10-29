New junior docs’ body writes to CS, demands audit of WBJDF funds

Kolkata: West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA), the newly formed organisation of junior doctors, on Monday, sent an e-mail to the state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant placing an 8-point demand, including audit of the huge amount of funds that have been flowed into West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front’s account (WBJDF).

The WBJDA in the e-mail mentioned alleged financial irregularities related to matters of WBJDF, including “fund-raising in the name of Abhaya which has come into the public domain and to be addressed immediately,” the e-mail read.

“We demand proper audit of that huge collection of funds and proper investigation of the source and motive of such alleged financial irregularities by competent authority of the government,” reads the e-mail.

The 8-point demand also includes justice for the RG Kar victim doctor and capital punishment for the culprits who were involved in the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

The demands also include the proper security of Health professionals in hospitals.

WBJDA had earlier accused the WBJDF of deviating from the core demand of justice for the trainee doctor. Members of the new organisation had alleged that many of them were expelled in the name of “threat culture” at RG Kar hospital. The members of WBJDA further alleged that they were threatened by members of the Resident Doctors Association and WBJDF. Many of the junior doctors who are a part of the newly formed organisation alleged that WBJDF played a crucial role in expelling them for personal vendetta. The members of the WBJDA argued that “politically motivated” inquiries should not determine the fate of junior doctors.

Some of the members of the WBJDA last Saturday alleged that funds of Rs 4.75 crore have flowed into different accounts in the past two months.