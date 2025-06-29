New Jersey’s Swami Narayan Akshardham Temple to be recreated at Sreebhumi Club

Kolkata: Residents of the state will no longer need to travel to New Jersey, North America, to witness the grandeur of the Swami Narayan Akshardham Temple since Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town will replicate the iconic structure through its Durga Puja pandal this year.

“The Swami Narayan Akshardham Temple in New Jersey is the largest Hindu temple in the world. Every year, we strive to present something unique and innovative through our pandal and this year will be no exception,” said Sujit Bose, president of Sreebhumi Sporting Club, who is also the state Fire and Emergency Services minister and MLA of Bidhannagar.

The Khunti Puja, marking the beginning of the Durga Puja preparations, was performed on Sunday. At the event, Bose unveiled the design of this year’s pandal. Actor Ankush Hazra and several councillors of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation were also present.

A short video showcasing the original Akshardham Temple was screened during the event. Bose further announced that this year’s lighting arrangements would be a major attraction, with artists from Chandannagore being roped in for the job. The decorative gates will feature lighting designs inspired by prominent religious sites such as the Jagannath Dham in Digha, Tarapith and Kalighat Temple.

The Khunti Pujas were also performed on Sunday at several well-known community pujas across the city, especially in South Kolkata. These included Gariahat Hindustan Club, patronised by State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, as well as Mudiali Club, Shibmandir and Swadhin Sangha in Bhowanipore, among others.