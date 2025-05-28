New Jalpaiguri: Minor ‘raped’ inside empty train compartment

Siliguri: A 14-year-old minor was allegedly raped inside an empty train compartment that was parked at the railway yard in New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station surrounding area. The accused, identified as Nayan Barman (45), a friend of the victim’s father and a resident of Kankata More, Hatiyadanga Siliguri, is currently absconding.

The incident came to light after the minor’s family filed a complaint with the New Jalpaiguri’s Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday night.

According to the complaint, Barman entered the minor’s house on Monday afternoon when no one was at home and allegedly lured the girl under the pretext of taking her to her mother. The accused allegedly took her to the area adjacent to the NJP Railway Station in a toto, forced the girl into an empty train compartment and then raped her. After the alleged assault, the accused fled the scene, leaving the minor girl behind.

The traumatised minor reportedly managed to get out of the compartment and started walking on the road. Locals who spotted her in distress intervened and took her home.

Upon reaching home, the girl recounted the horrifying ordeal to her family members. Late that night, the family lodged a written complaint.

Following the complaint, the GRP have promptly initiated an investigation into the matter and a team inspected the spot where the incident is said to have occurred.

The girl’s mother stated that her daughter went with the accused as he was her father’s friend and she believed him. “We demand that the police take strict action against Nayan,” she said. Police are actively searching for the accused. Further investigation is underway.