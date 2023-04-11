New Jalpaiguri: Body of man found dead in North East Express train identified, murder case registered

SILIGURI: A person who had died from gunshots on a train has been identified as ex-Army personnel. His name is Sanjay Singh Parmar (42 years).



He was a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. He was travelling to Delhi from Kamakhya in Assam. A murder case has been registered by the police.

Incidentally, a man was found dead from gunshot in Down 12505 North East Express train when the train arrived at platform number 3 of New Jalpaiguri railway station on Monday night. Passengers in the general compartment claimed that they had heard three rounds of gunshots. A licensed pistol was found next to him. According to the police sources, the man was drunk and he had a debate with other passengers over a seat. It was alleged that the deceased person first fired a shot. An altercation ensued among them. At that time, there were more shots heard and he died from gunshots.

P Selvamurugan, the Superintendent of GRP, Siliguri, said: “The incident is under investigation. We are talking to eyewitnesses. Nobody has been arrested till now.”The family members of the deceased arrived at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.