‘New immersion ghat on banks of Sreemoti River before Durga Puja’

Raiganj: The authorities of Kaliyaganj Municipality in the North Dinajpur district have decided to develop a new immersion ghat with proper infrastructure facilities, including light, rest shed and source of drinking water on the bank of Sreemoti River in Kaliyaganj town.



Recently, a municipal team along with Debobrata Mukhapadhya, IC Kaliyaganj Police Station had visited the proposed spot, close to Kaliyaganj-Balurghat State Highway and decided on this. Plans are to make the new immersion ghat functional for the Durga Puja this year.

Previously, the number of Durga Pujas in Kaliyaganj Municipality area were few and the idol immersion usually took place in different ponds of the locality and earmarked places on the banks of Sreemoti River. However, in the last two decades, the number of Durga pujas has increased two-fold in the town due to which Puja organisers are facing difficulties during idol immersion. This has prompted the municipality authorities to give thought to the construction of

a new ghat.

Debobrata Mukherjee, IC Kaliyaganj Police Station, said: “Kaliyaganj Municipality has taken the right decision to create an immersion ghat after renovating the river banks of the Sreemoti River. It will help the Puja organisers, especially for a peaceful idol immersion experience. Common people will also benefit from this.”

Ram Niwas Saha, chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, said: “The popularity of Durga Puja is growing by the day in our town. After getting heritage status from UNESCO, common people of the state are more enthusiastic towards the Puja. We have decided to develop a new immersion ghat in Kaliyaganj. Very soon the excavation work of the silted river bank will start. Adequate lights, arrangements for fresh drinking water and rest shed will be made. Around 15 lakh will be spent for this purpose. We have a target to make this place functional for the public before Durga Puja this year.”